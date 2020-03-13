Onalaska Suspends Parks and Recreation Programming

Onalaska (WXOW): The city of Onalaska announced today that they are taking steps to cooperate with the La Crosse Health Department's recommendations to help protect against COVID-19. One step is suspending all Onalaska Parks and Recreation programming until March 31st. For up to the minute information on program suspensions and cancellations, you can visit the Onalaska City Calendar here.

Also, in-court appearances for the Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court will be suspended until May of 2020. For questions regarding ongoing or upcoming court proceedings, you can find resources and contact information here.

The city of Onalaska is also encouraging people to consider absentee voting by mail. To vote with an absentee ballot, you must be a registered voter, and the last day to register online is March 18th. You can register online and request your absentee ballot here.

The city continues to prioritize the health and wellness of all its community members, and will continue to monitor and adjust to the situation as it develops.