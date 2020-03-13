Packers closing public operations at Lambeau Field, Titletown temporarily

Green Bay (WAOW) -- The Packers are closing pubic operations at Lambeau Field and Titletown for two weeks because of COVID-19.

The facilities will be closed starting Mar. 13.

The closure applies to all Lambeau Field Atrium businesses including the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, as well as all team-run public activities in Titletown.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our staff and visitors,” said Packers/President and CEO Mark Murphy. “This is a decision we made with all due consideration, and we feel it is an important step to take in helping mitigate the spread of the virus.”

The organization says they'll reassess conditions near the end of the two-week window.

The Packers say in a release they are suspending business-related air travel for employees, including coaches and scouts.