Pelosi says agreement near with White House on virus aid

By ANDREW TAYLOR, LISA MASCARO, JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Fears over the coronavirus may force an unlikely alliance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package, as negotiators struggle to hammer out a deal to provide funding and resources for American workers, families and businesses reeling with health and financial problems from the crisis.

Final details are being worked out. but Pelosi expects an announcement Friday. The House could swiftly vote.

The agreement could come as Washington strains for a comprehensive response to the coronavirus outbreak.