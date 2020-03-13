Prepare for alternative options for a sick child

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local childcare experts urge parents who have a sick child not to bring them to school or daycare facilities.

The reason why child care experts highly suggest not bringing a sick child to populated areas is that child has the potential to get staff members or other children sick.

Local childcare providers make note that if a daycare facility closes because of COVID-10, parents will not have an alternative for a childcare professional to care for their child.

Jodi Widuch, the Executive Director for The Parenting Place, said the best option parents could do when their child is sick, is to arrange childcare with trusted family or friends.

Widuch said childcare has rigorous day-to-day hand-washing and disinfecting policies.

"It is up to families to make the personal choice in what they feel is safe and right for their children, their family, and for the other adults in their household," Widuch said. "Families have to make health-conscious decisions for the people in their household who may have fragile medical conditions. Its the only way to protect those from exposure."

As of Friday, The Parenting Place has not canceled any classes.