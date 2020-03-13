Wisconsin DOC halts all inmate visits due to COVID-19

Wisconsin (WQOW) -- All visits to Wisconsin prisons have been halted to minimize the risk of bringing the virus into facilities.



In a press release, DOC officials said they understand this will greatly impact persons under our care and their families, and will be reviewing this decision on a daily basis.

Officials said they are actively looking into expanding the methods of communications used while visits are suspended.

In addition, the Associated Press reports that inmates at all 122 federal correctional facilities across the country are no longer being allowed visits for the next 30 days, in response to the new coronavirus.