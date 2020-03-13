Rain has dissipated, but the gusty winds continue

Breezy…

Winds continue to be strong across the region out of the northwest. Winds will gust up to 30 mph through the rest of your Friday with sustained winds up to 20 mph. Then factoring in where the wind is coming from, it will feel cooler today. The winds will bring the Canada cool air and highs will struggle to stay within the 40s. But, an abundant sunshine will be the brighter look on your Friday.

Dry weekend…

It’s been a very wet week for the Coulee Region, but relief has arrived. The weekend will stay dry today through Sunday. Saturday will tend to be cooler and cloudier with developing systems to the south and west. Then the milder trend and sunshine will return for Sunday with highs back in the mid-40s.

Next week peek…

The week will start dry with a weak inversion that could bring showers overnight Monday. Then temperatures will climb back to above average by Thursday. Yet, by Wednesday the active weather pattern picks up.

River Outlook:

An outlook for the above-average flooding along the Mississippi River and its tributaries stands. Yet, this chance has reduced with the dry end of February and above-average temperatures. There is still snowpack to the north to watch as well as the current weather pattern.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett