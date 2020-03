MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin rose to 19 Friday, state health officials announced.

Fond du Lac County: 6

Dane County: 5

Sheboygan County: 3

Milwaukee County: 2

Racine County: 1

Pierce County: 1

Waukesha County: 1

The numbers were announced by the Department of Health Services. One of the Dane County cases has already made a complete recovery.

