LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In addition to canceling in-person classes, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is now canceling all events where fifty or more people may attend.

The university has this website where visitors can check on the status of an event.

Classes are canceled the week after spring break at the university. After that, all classes will be online through April 10.

UW-L COVID-19 Information