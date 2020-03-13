Walz declares “Peacetime Emergency” in response to COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order and announced mitigation strategies to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The order states Minnesotans are urged to cancel or postpone events with 250 people or more, stay at least 6 feet away from people at smaller gatherings, and limit gatherings with high-risk people to less than 10 people.

The governor is also requesting COVID-19 emergency funds from the state legislature.

In a news release, Governor Walz said "The safety and well-being of Minnesotans is my top priority and we are working around the clock to combat the spread of COVID-19."

