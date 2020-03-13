What’s on? What’s off?New
(WXOW) - With cancellations aplenty to try to stem the spread of COVID-19, here's what we know about some Coulee Region events the weekend of March 13.
What's on?
- Coulee Region Cornhole said its Ace in the Hole bags tournament fundraising for CMN Hospitals will go on as planned. Commissioner Mike Taggart said the event is BYOB (Bring Your Own Bags).
- La Crosse Community Theatre will continue the final weekend of the drama "Proof" in the Veterans Studio Theater at The Weber Center. Seating is limited to fewer than 100 people.
- The La Crosse Storytelling Festival still plans to celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend at The Pump House with its Celtic Stories and Songs event featuring Irish storyteller Yvonne Healy and music by Ariane Lydon.
What's off?
- The St. Patrick's Day Parade and after party, originally scheduled for Saturday in La Crosse had its permit revoked due to public health recommendations. Organizers said they will try to reschedule to coincide with Irishfest in August.
- Families First of Monroe County will postpone its 10th annual Trivia Night fundraiser. Executive director Jeanne Meyer said they are working to try to reschedule the event.
- The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Extra Life gaming event will not take place this weekend. CMN representative Nicole Loeffelholz said they have another similar event planned for November.
- Coulee Parenting Connection has announced the cancellation of Sunday's Family Fun Expo at the Onalaska Omni Center. They plan to resume the annual event in 2021.