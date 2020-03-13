 Skip to Content

(WXOW) - With cancellations aplenty to try to stem the spread of COVID-19, here's what we know about some Coulee Region events the weekend of March 13.

What's on?

What's off?

  • The St. Patrick's Day Parade and after party, originally scheduled for Saturday in La Crosse had its permit revoked due to public health recommendations. Organizers said they will try to reschedule to coincide with Irishfest in August.
  • Families First of Monroe County will postpone its 10th annual Trivia Night fundraiser. Executive director Jeanne Meyer said they are working to try to reschedule the event.
  • The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Extra Life gaming event will not take place this weekend. CMN representative Nicole Loeffelholz said they have another similar event planned for November.
  • Coulee Parenting Connection has announced the cancellation of Sunday's Family Fun Expo at the Onalaska Omni Center. They plan to resume the annual event in 2021.

