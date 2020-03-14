8 more positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Eight more people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, bringing the total to 27.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated the totals Saturday afternoon. Their website said they're expecting to see more cases now that more testing facilities are available in the state.

The state broke down by county where the cases have been reported.

Dane: 6, one recovered

Fond du Lac: 6

Milwaukee: 6

Pierce: 1

Racine: 1

Sheboygan: 3

Waukesha: 3

Winnebago: 1

Effective at 4 p.m. Saturday, Public Health Madison & Dane County has issued orders to cancel religious gatherings of more than 250 people in Dane County. This expands orders issued Friday for large events.

“Limiting large gatherings of people is an important tool to prevent the spread of illness. We would like to thank all the places of worship who have taken measures to protect their patron’s health and safety regardless of gathering size,” Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

For any smaller events, health officials say organizers should take the following precautions: