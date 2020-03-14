Cotter Schools and Winona Area Catholic Schools Closed March 16-17 due to COVID-19

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - As a precautionary move, Cotter Schools and Winona Catholic Schools will close Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17.

The district sent out a letter to parents stating that staff and faculty will work on those two days to strategize for potentially longer absences and to assess their risk factors.

The letter that was sent out also outlined steps that families can take with these days off of school. The steps include:

1. Continue to use recommended hygiene practices – cover your cough or sneeze, wash your hands frequently, avoid large crowds, and stay home, if ill.

2. Assess your family preparedness for a longer closure or for quarantine. Check food supplies, medicines, and technology needs. Do you have what you and your family would need to engage in a two-week online educational experience?

3. Assess your family’s risk factors for contracting the virus. If you answer YES to any of the following, please consider using “self-isolating” or “self-quarantining” practices for 14 days – even if you have no symptoms: a. Does anyone in your family have a pre-existing respiratory or heart issue that increases their vulnerability? b. Have you or any member of your family been on a cruise within the past 14 days? c. Have you or any member of your family traveled to/from a state that has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus? Or been in a city/place with more than 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19?

4. Seek appropriate medical attention if you or anyone in your family is manifesting any of the following symptoms: a. High fever b. Cough and/sore throat c. Unusual difficulty breathing

5. Contribute money or food to local food pantries – the demand will be great.

6. CONTACT the Cotter Cares Hotline – if you need food, supplies, a computer, wi-fi-, or help of any kind: 507-458-2196.

Overall the main concern for both school districts was "social distancing."There has been no word on the state of classes post-March 17th and we have received no updates at this time about other Minnesota public schools.

