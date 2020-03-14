La Crosse School District releases plan regarding upcoming lengthy closure

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse provides more information on how they'll handle the upcoming closure of schools announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers.

Superintendent Randy Nelson said in a note that the district will hold classes on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17. At this point, classes would resume on Tuesday, April 14.

The reason they gave is that it is an opportunity for teachers and faculty to coordinate with students prior to the break. They added that it also allows parents to make plans for any daycare issues they may be facing.

The note said that the district is excusing student absences Monday and Tuesday. They said monitoring showed the number of absences of faculty and staff due to illness has been below normal the past several days.

The district reminded parents, faculty, and students that between March 18 and April 14 there will be no school, school activities, practices, or events in the district. After Wednesday at 4 p.m., all schools will be closed to the general public until school resumes, the note said.

Parents who have children who are assisted by school nurses in receiving medication should stop by their school, Nelson said, to pick up those medications. Parents can do so March 16-18 between 7:30 a.m and 3:30 p.m.

Students in grades 4-12 are encouraged to take their district-issued computing device home with them on March 17. The devices will be used by faculty and staff to communicate with students and to assist with learning.

Nelson said they're still working out the logistics for students who receive both breakfast and lunch to still receive those meals although classes are not in session. He said they'll notify parents once the plan is in place. Their goal is to have meals ready by Wednesday, March 18.

Nelson said they've set up a web page for information on everything surrounding the closure. You can access the page here.

