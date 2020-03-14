Mayo Clinic develops test to detect COVID-19 infection

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic announced that it has developed a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to a news release from Mayo Clinic, the test is called the "Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2, Molecular Detection." Data from the test is reportedly going to be sent to the Food and Drug Administration "for review and emergency use authorization."

As of Thursday, there are nine positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, according to the state Department of Health. On Wednesday, Olmsted County health officials announced the first case of COVID-19 in the county and said the patient had been treated at Mayo Clinic.

"This test should help ease some of the burdens that are currently being felt at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health laboratories," Dr. William Morice II, the president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, said in the news release. "We are doing everything we can to help relieve the burden during this time to provide answers for patients here in Rochester and around the world."

Mayo Clinic said it will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for SARS-CoV-2 testing.

Mayo Clinic also said the SARS-CoV-2 result can come in within 24 hours.

The news release also said all positive samples will be sent to the state Department of Health or the CDC for follow-up testing and confirmation. The results would then be communicated to public health officials.

Earlier, Mayo Clinic announced that it has begun a pre-screened drive-thru process to test people for COVID-19 in Rochester.

