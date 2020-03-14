Nice weekend, but a bit cool…

Cooler weather settles in…

Colder air moved in Friday with near normal highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwesterly winds gusted up to 35 mph, but they have diminished since then. We had plenty of sunshine Friday, but some clouds are here for early today.

Pleasant weekend…

Cooler highs will move in for this afternoon, but they will rise again for Sunday into the 40s. After a cloudy start more sunshine will move in later today. Sunday will feature sunny blue skies.

A storm for next week…

Later next week a weather system will move in with rain and snow expected. Temperatures will show a warming trend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden