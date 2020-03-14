St. Patrick’s Day cancellations impacting local business

La Crosse, Wis (WXOW) - No parade. No large parties. Most if not all major St. Patrick's Day celebrations have been shut down in the city as officials work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"This week maybe it was a little bit slower so we'll see going forward what we will have," said Chris Molstad, manager at Nelson Flag & Display.

Many businesses would typically be packed wall to wall with people decked in green in anticipation of Tuesday's holiday. This year it's not the same. At Nelson Flag in La Crosse, not many customers are stopping in.

"Last week we had people looking for flags of Ireland and Irish decorative flags, and some of the fun gear we have for partying and this week not as much," said Molstad.

Wisconsin health officials are asking people to stay home, and it would seem that people are doing just that.

"I think business was strong Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and I think with the lot more media attention on coronavirus business dropped off a little bit on Thursday. Dropped off a little bit on Friday," said Keith Carson, owner of Houghton's Jackson Street Pub.

Carson said they're taking extra precautions.

"Making sure everything is sanitized and it's clean, use gloves and people are cognizant of what is going on around them. I think everything should be fine."

Great Harvest Bread Co., a popular place for Irish Soda Bread, is also taking extra care not to spread the virus.

"We're wiping all of our doorknobs, all of our bathrooms every two hours, our iPad every hour and all of our employees are using gloves at the registers for all money transfers," said owner Jennifer Williamson.

For Williamson, things haven't been as slow this week. In fact, they've been selling out of their famous soda bread.

Both Houghton's and Great Harvest Bread will continue plans for St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Tuesday. Of course, things could change. State health officials currently recommend limiting large gatherings to 250 people or less.