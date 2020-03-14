Talking to children about COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Children will look to adults to answer any questions they may have about what's happening in their world regarding COVID-19 or the Coronavirus.

For example, based on information from the National Association of School Psychologists, if a parent looks overly worried, a child's anxiety may increase.

They also say parents should reassure children that health and school officials are working hard to ensure that people throughout the country stay healthy.

The attached document goes over things you can do to help give accurate, factual, and age-appropriate information to your children. You can read it below.

We're also including some additional links for resources on how to discuss this with children. We will update this list and information as needed.

How to talk to your children about the Coronavirus

Talking to your children about COVID-19

CDC-Talking with children about Coronavirus

Find More Coronavirus Information Here