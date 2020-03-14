Western Technical College canceling classes March 16-20

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College is the latest institution to cancel classes in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The college announced Saturday afternoon that they are not holding classes between March 16-20 as they work on alternative methods of instruction.

They plan to have those alternative methods available by March 23 for those classes where it is possible. The school will contact each student for details on the delivery of courses.

“The goal over the next week is to finalize a plan that keeps the safety of students and employees a priority while continuing to offer high-quality education,” said Western President Roger Stanford in a statement. “In these challenging and unique times, I express gratitude to those here as we coordinate our efforts to stop the spread of this virus.”

All buildings will remain open to the public. The release from the college said financial aid, counseling, and advising is available to students.

In addition, Western's Learning Commons is available for students and staff who need help with planning for alternative methods of class delivery.

Their residence hall is open to students but closed to visitors and guests. Limited food service at the Union Market is available.

All athletic team seasons are canceled. The Wellness Center is closed.

For updates, the college has a resource page where they'll post updates on the situation.