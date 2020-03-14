What to look for: Coronavirus Symptoms

Mobile viewers can watch the videos here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Is it a seasonal allergy, the flu, or possibly the Coronavirus?

All three have some similar characteristics.

Johns Hopkins Medicine's Dr. Lisa Lockerd Maragaskis, MD, MPH, said that both cause fever, cough, body aches, and fatigue. In some cases, there is vomiting and diarrhea.

A person infected with either influenza or COVID-19 can have either a mild to severe case. Both can be fatal in some circumstances. Both can also develop into pneumonia.

Both influenza and the COVID-19 can be spread from person to person through droplets in the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even through talking.

Neither is treatable with antibiotics. They only work on bacterial infections.

Lastly, both may be prevented through frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and limiting or avoiding contact with anyone who may be infected.

The CDC says if you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include*:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

One difference is that there are vaccines for influenza. There are vaccines under development for COVID-19, but none available at this time.

