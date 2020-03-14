Youth bowling leagues spared

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Every sport seems to be canceled or postponed due to Coronavirus threats, but on Saturday, Pla-Mor Lanes had youth bowling leagues up and running.

"Business as usual for us," said owner of Pla-Mor Lanes Dick Zierke.

He said that despite Coronavirus concerns, they are remaining open because the bowling alley doesn't hold 250 people, so that isn't an issue.

Local health officials are asking people to avoid gatherings in excess of 250 people as a way to avoid the spreading of COVID-19.

Pla-Mor Lanes are taking caution and cleaning the balls more often. They also are leaving wipes and sanitizer out for people to use. Bowlers are thankful for that.

"People play baseball and basketball and football as their sport for life. Well this is kinda my sport for life," said high school bowler Anna Callan.

Callan says anyone can get serious about bowling and she's happy she can still bowl for the time being.

"Any bowler can come in and wanna do league and they can grab a ball off the shelf and that makes them a bowler. For me personally, I think it's when they put in the hard dedication to come in almost every day, do 20-30 minutes of practice on spares, strike shots, fundamentals, you can be the person that transitions from fun to competition," Callan added.

