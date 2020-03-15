Active coronavirus cases in Wisconsin rises to 31

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- The Fond du Lac Health Department announced five new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

In a Facebook video, a Fond du Lac health official said they received the results of 30 pending cases Saturday night. 25 came back negative and five came back positive.

This brings Wisconsin's total number of active cases to 31.

There were 26 active cases on Saturday and one confirmed case that has already made a complete recovery.

Positive 26 Positive: Recovered 1 Total Positive 27

Those numbers were announced by the Department of Health Services.