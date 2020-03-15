Active pattern returns this week

Nice end to the weekend!

Highs generally reached the upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The winds were generally light which really helped. Hopefully you got to enjoy some time outdoors on Sunday; we have a fairly active week of weather ahead.

Cloudy start to the week…

We’ll watch clouds increase into the region late Sunday and stick with us on Monday. Right now, it looks like most of us should stay dry for Monday, but I am keeping the slight chance for a few showers in the forecast, especially in the evening. This is because a fairly weak cold front will be coming through, but not much moisture will be available. Again, slight chance for a few showers Monday. Temperature wise, we can expect highs in the mid 40s to start the week.

Quiet stretch of weather ends…

Upfront I will let you know it’s looking active for the second half of the week. As mentioned before, we have a very slight chance for a few showers Monday, and then Tuesday we will see some sunshine and a pleasant day with highs in the 40s again. Things change Wednesday.

We have a couple of different storms looking to impact the Midwest. Right now we could see some scattered showers Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. I am not expecting much accumulation from this round, but a more pronounced surface low looks to move in for Thursday.

A warm front looks to bring a wave of steady rain during the day on Thursday with highs near 50, so temperature wise it will be pleasant. This looks to be more of a soaking rain event on Thursday. As this surface low continues east, the cold sector of the storm will move through early Friday. This looks to give us the chance for more of a wintry mix Friday morning on the back end, with windy conditions. Cold air funnels in for Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Since we are a few days out from this larger storm, you can expect shifts in the storm track. We will keep you updated!

Enjoy the rest your day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears