Capital City Sunday: Gov. Evers and DHS Sec. Andrea Palm on COVID-19 response

MADISON (WKOW) -- After Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order to declare a public health emergency he discusses how the state will use resources to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Evers also acknowledged the economic impact Wisconsin is suffering from due to the virus and believes if necessary he will call back lawmakers to provide some financial relief.

"If there's a need, we'll deal with it at the state level, but we fully expect that our partners at the federal level will do the right thing," said Evers.

The governor also discussed that he's in talks with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to plan for the worst-case scenarios if daycares and businesses need to shutdown.

"WEDC is working with businesses to kind of plan for these things and offer them and advice and help around that... there also looking at the issue of unemployment compensation."

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said she believes now is the time for people to start to prepare as more and more cases are discovered each day in Wisconsin.

"I think it's important as we see the increases cases in Wisconsin that people get prepared," said Palm. "Obviously there are already communities in Wisconsin that are already impacted and that confirmed cases and we do expect that number to grow."

*Note these interviews we're conducted hours after the Governor decided to temporarily close public schools.