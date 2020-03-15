Chamber of Commerce develops COVID-19 toolkit for local businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Chamber of Commerce sent out a toolkit so local businesses can properly prevent the spread of COVID-19 and panic that goes with it.

The toolkit details a plan for businesses to follow through with in order to survive a time where they might see fewer customers. It includes policies on how to respond to an outbreak and how to work during a cash shortage.

"We understand these are your concerns as our customer," La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Vicki Markussen said. "This is what we're doing to address these concerns. It will cause people to realize this is a fast-spreading flu, but it is not a life or death flu for most of us. So the more that businesses can help show that there is a plan and that there's action being taken, the less fear a lot of our community will have."

Markussen said people working in the retail or restaurant industry need commerce to keep their jobs. So making sure that their businesses have a proper plan and that it's communicated adequately with their customers is crucial.

