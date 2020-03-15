Charter temporarily offering free broadband and Wi-Fi to help students

(WXOW) -- Charter is temporarily offering free broadband and Wi-Fi for new K-12 and college student households.

A release from the company says the offer will be for 60 days.

"In the coming weeks, many Americans will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers," the release says. "Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need."

The offer begins Monday Mar. 16.