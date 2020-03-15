Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday to help the economy withstand the coronavirus by slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero and saying it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds.

The Fed's surprise announcement signaled its concern that the viral outbreak will depress economic growth in the coming months and that it is prepared to do whatever it can counter the risks.

It cut its key rate by a full percentage point -- to a range between zero and 0.25% -- and said it would keep it there until it feels confident that the economy can survive a sudden near-shutdown of economic activity in the United States.

