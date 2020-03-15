La Crescent-Hokah School District prepares to close temporarily

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah School District faculty will meet to prepare for the high school and elementary schools to close temporarily on Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered the temporary closure of all k-12 Minnesota schools to prepare for and combat COVID-19 as new cases in the state continue to grow. Classes will remain closed until March 27 according to the governor's office.

La Crescent-Hokah School District Superintendent Kevin Cardille said the staff and administrators will meet on Sunday night to discuss how they'll continue classes online after doors close on Wednesday. He said nutrition will also be discussed.

Cardille said there will be classes on Monday and Tuesday and they will focus on teaching the students how to communicate with teachers online for the temporary future.

On Friday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered all schools in the state to close starting March 18.

Cotter Schools and Winona Area Catholic Schools Closed March 16-17 due to COVID-19

Talking to children about Coronavirus

Extended Coronavirus coverage