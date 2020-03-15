La Crosse Flames burn bright

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Flames Pee Wee A hockey team was supposed to be playing for the state championship this weekend. Like most other events, it was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. While no one will be dropping the puck anytime soon, the team can still look back at an amazing season.

"At the beginning of the season we were made up of raw talent," said Ryan Sauter, head coach. "But we hadn't put the pieces together. We had these really good hockey players, we just weren't winning games at the beginning of the season."

Sauter, the assistant coaches and the kids kept at it, working on the basics and building on what they knew.

"Keep my head up, passing, regrouping, a lot of stuff," said team member Richie Baker.

Something clicked, and by February the Flames were red hot.

"All of a sudden they were playing the puck back to the point. They started playing the puck back to the defense at mid ice and it made a huge difference," Sauter said.

When it was time for playdowns, the road to state meant beating familiar rivals Sparta and Viroqua. That's just what the Pee Wee A team was able to do, punching a ticket that earned them a spot in the state tournament.

Then everything changed with the concerns over COVID-19. The season officially ended for the Flames, but not the fight.

"The thing about hockey players, we're stubborn and we really never give up," Sauter said.

That spirit serves every member of the organization well as they now continue their efforts to keep their home ice at Green Island Arena. There is still no official plan in place that would stop the city of La Crosse from shutting down the ice facility. However, the battle is not over.

"We just aren't going to give up, we'll keep fighting through thick and thin. That's the trademark of a good hockey player - fight until the very least second. That's what this team does, that's what this organization does," Sauter said.

To find out more about the La Crosse Flames and River City Youth Hockey, go to their website at https://www.lacrossehockey.com/page/show/2774248-calendar or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lacrosseflames/