La Crosse Public Library branches to close March 18

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Library is shutting all three of their locations starting Wednesday, March 18.

Barry McKnight, Programming and Community Engagement Coordinator, said in a statement that current plans call for reopening on April 14.

During the closure, book drops won't be available. People with materials are asked to hold on to them until the libraries reopen.

The statement said that Wi-Fi will be available from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. There isn't a password, just accept terms and conditions.

McKnight said library leaders are working on what services can be offered and how to best assist the community while closed.

People can get updates on the library's website.