Looking at a relatively calm start to the week

Cooler Saturday…

Temperatures across the board only reached the 30s for most. We hit 36 degrees in La Crosse which is below average for this time of year. Winds were a bit breezy out of the NW which is why cooler air was funneled in. We saw mostly cloudy skies today, with a light snow disturbance that moved through NE Iowa and SW Minnesota, but nothing fell in the immediate La Crosse area. Clouds cleared as the evening progressed.

Pleasant end to the weekend…

Sunday looks to be a rather pleasant day with highs into the mid 40s which is near average for this time of year. I think we will see some sunshine at times as well, as I have partly cloudy skies in the forecast. One of the nicest parts about Sunday will be our very light winds. All in all, we’re looking at a nice end to the weekend.

Busy week ahead…

High pressure will be in place for Sunday, but as it slides out for Monday we can expect clouds to increase as a surface low passes to our north. I included a slight chance for a light mix in the evening Monday, but I think we will just see increased clouds in our area with highs in the mid 40s. Some sunshine is likely Tuesday before a more pronounced system is possible for the second half of the week. We have a few uncertainties with this next system, as it is still over 4 days out. Right now, it looks like a warm front will bring showers and a fairly steady rain for late Wednesday through Thursday. We should be warm enough for all rain with the first half of the storm, but then it looks like a wintry mix is possible on Friday morning on the back end of this system as it departs to the east. Temperatures will really drop on Friday as well, to highs only in the 30s. We’ll keep an eye on it over the next few days!

Enjoy the rest your day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears