MCHS announces new visitor policy as response to COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayo Clinic Health System is implementing new visitor restrictions for their facilities in southwest Wisconsin including hospital locations in La Crosse and Sparta.

The new restrictions go into effect Sunday, March 15. They said they are taking these steps to protect patients and staff. The policy will remain in place until further notice.

Patients will be restricted to one "designated visitor" during their time in an MCHS facility according to a statement from them.

When a patient comes to one of the MCHS facilities, they will be asked who that visitor will be.

Instead of a face-to-face visit, they suggest alternative methods such as phone calls, Face-Time, and Skype.

They did say that exceptions might be made for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients, and patients with language barriers.

They ask that any visitors who are ill should not come to visit patients.

MCHS visiting hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. They said all visitors need to be screened at an entry point before 7 p.m. in order to enter the hospital. All visitors need to leave by 9 p.m.

They also provided additional information on getting healthcare in the days ahead:

What To Do: If you are showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your local health care provider. Your provider or a nurse will direct you to our dedicated COVID-19 Nurse Line. If you meet testing criteria, you will be directed to one of our local testing sites.

What NOT To Do: We’re committed to everyone’s safety. This virus spreads rapidly. Help us minimize potential exposure to other patients by not coming into a clinic or hospital to be tested. Please call your local provider first to find out how to be evaluated.

They also suggest doing what's been shared before about taking steps to keep yourself healthy and to reduce the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands

Avoid touching your face

Practice social distancing

Practice self-care, such as staying home when sick.

