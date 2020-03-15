Minnesota has 35 reported cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota health officials said that there are now 35 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Walz announced the new figure Sunday morning at a news conference where he said he was closing all K-12 public schools by Wednesday, March 18.

The Minnesota Department of Health said that as of Sunday, March 15, they have tested 1,422 in the state. 35 of the tests came back positive.

The department said the cases were reported in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, and Wright counties.

They said they aren't releasing more specific locations to patient privacy.

