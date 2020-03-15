Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed Sunday by Olmsted County Public Health officials.

According to a press release from Olmsted County Public Health Services, the individual has a known history of travel to a high-risk area. The patient is recovering at home in self-isolation.

There are now 35 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Minnesota, those numbers were released by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, rising from 21 cases Saturday, and 14 cases Friday.

Minnesota State Department of Health

The release from Olmsted County Public Health services states that three of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases did not have recent travel, which indicates community spread. They are the first cases indicated to be caused by community transmission, meaning "we now have evidence that COVID-19 is circulating in certain MN communities and likely others." Those cases are in Ramsey, Hennepin and Dakota counties.

"As cases continue to emerge, it is even more important for people who are 70 and older, or people of any age who have underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel. As we learn more about this case and others that may be identified, we will update the media, our partners and our community," reads the press release.

RELATED: Walz closes Minnesota public schools