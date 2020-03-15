Sewer line break means lane closures on Mormon Coulee Road

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A sewer line break Sunday morning has closed a portion of Mormon Coulee near Broadview Place.

Bernard Lenz, Utility Manager for the city, said in a statement that a force main pipe broke. Untreated sewage was forced to the surface and ran into the street, into the storm sewer that drains into Pammel Creek.

The city said the area is barricaded off as crews get started with repairs.

Full lane closures are expected on Monday morning at 8 a.m. as Mormon Coulee Road will drop to one southbound lane and remain that way until the sewer line repair is completed.

The statement said the leak has stopped and the sewage was contained.

Last year, portions of Mormon Coulee Road near Broadview were closed due to sewage leaks as well.