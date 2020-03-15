Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies

By HOPE YEN and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is calling on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trump says he has spoken with leading grocery store executives and that the food supply chain remains healthy.

Speaking at the same White House new conference Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead. Pence says the federal government will release updated guidance on Monday concerning restaurants, bars, and other establishments.

California and Illinois are among jurisdictions that have ordered restaurants and bars to close to help slow the spread of the virus.

Find expanded Coronavirus coverage here