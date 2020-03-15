Walmart shortens hours in response to COVID-19 outbreak

(WXOW) -- Walmart is shorting hours at all of its stores nationwide in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow Our Extended Coronavirus Coverage Here

The new hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Employees will work the same schedules, but the change in hours will give them time to restock the shelves.

Many customers have emptied those shelves in an attempt to stock up on food, medicine and other supplies.

Walmart stores in Eau Claire, Madison, and Plattville have already announced they're on the new schedule.

The new strain of coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild and feels like a common cold.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.