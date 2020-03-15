Walz closes Minnesota public schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Gov. Tim Walz has ordered the temporary closure of all K-12 Minnesota schools to prepare for and combat COVID-19 as new cases in the state continue to grow.

The governor said the order closes schools starting Monday with all schools in the state closed as of Wednesday, March 18, and lasting through Friday, March 27. A statement from the governor's office said this will allow school administrators and faculty to develop long-term plans for educating students during the outbreak.

Walz also said that there are now 35 confirmed cases in the state, up from 21 Saturday.

“My top priority as Governor is the safety of Minnesotans. As a former teacher, and father of two teenage kids, I’m especially focused on the safety of our children.” said Governor Walz in a statement. “I am ordering the temporary closure of schools so educators can make plans to provide a safe learning environment for all Minnesota students during this pandemic. Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come.”

“The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority,” said MDE Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker in a statement. “That is why we are committed to creating an education delivery model that can sustain learning, no matter the circumstances. Minnesota has long valued education and we will continue to work with our school leaders to ensure that our students continue to receive the education they need and deserve. Educators are caring, creative people and I am confident they are going to work to meet the needs of our students in these extraordinary times.”

The governor's office said the order makes allowances for continuing mental health services.

It also requires schools to provide meals to students in need.

On Saturday, state health officials said the number of cases of the new coronavirus in Minnesota had risen to 21, up seven from Friday. Among the new cases was a person in their 30s in Renville County, in southwestern Minnesota. All but one of Minnesota's patients are recovering at home.

On Friday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered all schools in the state to close between March 18 and April 6. A number of schools will remain closed through April 14 in Wisconsin.

