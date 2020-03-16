2 killed when UTV goes through ice in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A 74-year-old man and his 39-year-old daughter were killed Sunday afternoon when their UTV went through the ice in Lake Holcombe.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, it happened at about 4:50 p.m. on the Chippewa River.

Kowalczyk said someone saw the UTV go through the ice and called 911. EMS and dive team workers found two people in an enclosed UTV on the river bottom.

Both were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire where they were pronounced dead.

Kowalczyk is reminding everyone to be very careful out on the ice as the weather continues to warm.