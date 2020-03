29 cruise ship passengers arrive back home in Wisconsin overnight

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin residents who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked last week in California returned home to Wisconsin late Sunday night, according to a news release from Gov. Evers' office.

Soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard were waiting to transport the passengers back to their homes for self-quarantine.

By 4:18 a.m. this morning, the 29 Wisconsin passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship were safely returned to their homes.

Two passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), citing personal reasons.

State officials continue to work with HHS to return home seven Wisconsin passengers who remain in HHS custody in California.

As of today, none of the returning Wisconsin citizens have tested positive for COVID-19 and all are asymptomatic, but the residents will follow Center for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health Services protocols and continue to self-quarantine for the requisite 14-day period.

“We’re glad to finally have our folks back home in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said in the news release. “These individuals have gone through a harrowing experience full of uncertainty and fear over the past several weeks. But as I’ve said repeatedly, here in Wisconsin, we take care of one another. I am incredibly grateful to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, the Wisconsin National Guard, and our entire state government for the hard work they’ve put in to ensure we bring our people home safely and ensure the safety of our communities.”

More than 3,500 people were on board the Grand Princess which had 21 total cases of COVID-19.

Nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to state active duty after the governor declared a public health emergency Thursday, and they were standing by to transport the residents home after they landed at the National Guard’s Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.

From there, Guard members transported them home in state vans. The Soldiers and Airmen involved will self-monitor for 14 days upon the conclusion of their mission.