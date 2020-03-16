47 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin

Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - 47 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Wisconsin as of Monday afternoon.

According to new information released by the Department of Health Services, there are now 13 cases in Milwaukee County, 11 in Fond du Lac County, 10 in Dane County, 3 in Waukesha County, 3 in Winnebago County, 3 in Sheboygan County, and one in each Pierce, Outagamie, Racine, and Wood counties.