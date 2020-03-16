A calm start to an active week…

Isolated showers…

Starting off the new workweek the temperatures will continue to be comfortable. Yet, today will hold more cloud cover, with isolated showers possible. This system is very weak, but may be able to shake out a few raindrops as a cold front passes by. Highs will climb to the low 40s, enforcing a rainfall precipitation type. Then skies clear overnight.

Enjoy the sunshine…

As the sunshine emerges Tuesday the temperatures continue to warm. It will be a spring-like day under high pressure. Then highs will climb within the mid to upper 40s with light winds from the NW. This will give us a good break before an active end to the workweek.

Round one…

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday a low pressure will emerge into the region. There will be a chance for a snow mix at first before warmer air behind the system will transition to rainfall. Accumulations will be around an inch with this system as it tapers off Wednesday night. Yet, this will not be the end of an active week.

Round two…

To end the workweek there will be a very complex wintry system to affect travel. With schools closed and many working from home, this will help keep many off the roads. But others still need to travel and that may be difficult at the start and end of the storm. As transitions from snow to rain will be happening at onset and exit. Then this could create slick and slippery roads with snow accumulation possible. Too early to call where the heavy band sets up, how much rain/snow there will be or to time this system out. What we know is that there is a chance for a system Thursday through Friday that could bring tricky travel.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett