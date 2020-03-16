Bald eagle numbers soar along Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The eagles are back. Their population has been thriving in recent years, but life hasn't always been great for the species.

The bald eagle population hasn't always been this healthy. Habitat loss and the harmful pesticide DDT were two major factors in the decline of the eagles during the 1900s. In 1963, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says that less than 500 nesting pairs remained across the country. DDT was banned.

The comeback began. After 2007, the species no longer was on the endangered list. Now numbers are very healthy, especially here along the Mississippi River.

Halle Rasmussen from the Upper Mississippi River Refuge says that the area is so rich in bald eagles simply because of the river. Once the ice begins to break, it allows for quick access to food, like fish and small mammals. Also, the large trees near the river allow for a perfect place to nest during this spring migration.

"We do have a few resident bald eagles that will stick through the winter. I say a good majority will migrate south where there is a little bit more of a food source," said Rasmussen. "They definitely peak in their numbers and they're kind of migrating back up through during this time. Then we will have a few nesting eagles after the peak of the migration."

Here's a fun fact if you're out viewing the bald eagles: Young bald eagles actually aren't born bald (white). It can take them up to 5 years to gain their distinguished white color.

Rasmussen says that a common misconception while bird watching is that you're seeing a golden eagle when often it's a juvenile bald eagle. "It's pretty rare to see golden eagles along the Mississippi River, so chances are if you see a dark looking eagle or a dark looking large eagle-like creature it's going to be a juvenile bald eagle," said Rasmussen.

The next generation of bald eagle babies is expected to arrive soon. Rasmussen says that they lay their eggs in mid to late February, and then they'll incubate for about 30 days. "Then they will hatch and you'll have the babies in the nest for roughly two months," said Rasmussen.

Generally, the eagles will continue to migrate north as the ice begins to melt. Some eagles choose to nest in this area and will stick around after the large spring migration. Rasmussen says some of these birds here now will go well into Canada.

Now is prime bald eagle viewing. One thing to note, if you're practicing social distancing, bird watching is a great solo activity. If you still don't want to leave the house, you can watch the eagles from your couch. All you have to do is click here, and it will direct you to the Raptor Resource Project's network of live webcams.