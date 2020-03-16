Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted.

Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.

TORONTO (AP) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident or American amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where he is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

He also asked Canadians to say home as much as possible amid the pandemic.