Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted.Updated
- Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.
- Latest school closures HERE.
- All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
TORONTO (AP) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident or American amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where he is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.
He also asked Canadians to say home as much as possible amid the pandemic.