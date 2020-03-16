Car vs. buggy accident sends four to hospital

Trempealeau County (WQOW) - Just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, deputies from Trempealeau County responded to a car that had rear-ended a horse-drawn carriage in the Township of Pigeon.

All four people inside the buggy were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

Right now it appears that the accident happened because the driver was not paying attention.

The accident is still under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.