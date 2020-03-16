City of La Crosse to add five new buses to the fleet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) The City of La Crosse will add five new buses to their fleet.

The five new buses will replace five busses that officials say have out-lived their life-span. Currently, 14 out of 21 city buses have exceeded their lifespans according to MTU records.

"We are really trying to change the culture of transit here in La Crosse," says MTU director, Adam Lorentz. "We are trying to get not only people that need to use the service but people that want to use the service and in order to get people to draw in to use those services. We need to have something such as a new bus to draw them in. People do want to get on a clean environment, they do want to get on a less noisy environment, and in order to have it we have to have new busses," says Lorentz.

The new buses are expected to be in service by early 2021.