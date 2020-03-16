COVID-19 forces Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse to Temporarily Close

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW)- Hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse are shutting down temporarily.

According to a news release, the closure starts Wednesday, March 18th. The development director of the clubs says the organization is doing everything possible to keep members, staff, and volunteers protected from the spread of COVID-19.

"Though our buildings will be temporarily closed, our mission to help all youth, and especially those who need us most, will continue," wrote Nicole Brei.

Brei said the decision was made based on recommendations from the CDC and Health Department and that the team will be available via social media, phone, and email to provide support, daily activity ideas or simply a listening ear during this difficult time for youth and families.