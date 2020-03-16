DHS elevates Wisconsin COVID-19 response to ‘Level 1’Updated
MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) eleva
ted its response Monday to the spread COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) will now house all state agencies together to help them better coordinate their response to the coronavirus.
Taking that action is referred to as a "Level 1 response." This is the first time the SEOC has elevated to Level 1 in response to a health-related incident, according to military affairs.
Level 1 is the highest possible response level for the SEOC.