Dollar General offering senior shopping hour

(WXOW) -- Beginning March 17 Dollar General is dedicating the first hour of operations to be dedicated to senior customers.

Dollar General says they want to provide at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and avoid busier shopping periods.

Dollar General is asking other customers to plan their shopping trips around that window of time.

All stores also plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to give employees time to clean and re-stock store shelves.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.

Dollar General has stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. They have more than 15,000 stores in 44 states according to the company.