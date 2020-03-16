 Skip to Content

Evers bans gatherings of 50 or more in state

12:27 pm Coronavirus, Political, Top Stories
MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers announced he's ordering the state's Department of Health Services secretary to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people.

The announcement came in a series of tweets made by the governor early Monday afternoon.

The order exempts what he called critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

