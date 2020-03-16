Evers bans gatherings of 50 or more in state

Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers announced he's ordering the state's Department of Health Services secretary to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people.

The announcement came in a series of tweets made by the governor early Monday afternoon.

Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That is why I have directed @DHSWI Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people. 1/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals will be exempt from this order. 2/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority.



More details on this order to come at our 1:30 pm press briefing. 3/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

The order exempts what he called critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals.