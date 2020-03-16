Gundersen adjusts visitor restrictions at care facilities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System institutes new restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak for people visiting any of its facilities.

Effective March 16, only one visitor or support person is allowed per patient, per day. Those visitors must be ages 12 and above according to Gundersen.

In addition, they modified these guidelines:

The patient/patient spokesperson will designate their support person.

Visitors are asked to stay home if they are ill or have traveled

Visitors will be asked specific questions regarding health and travel before they are given access to floors or other screening questions deemed necessary.

All visitors are required to wear a visitor badge available at the information desk from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some hospital units/ambulatory care areas may implement further restrictions at their discretion.

Exceptions: end-of-life, interpreter and pediatric situations will be handled on a case by case basis.

Clinic visitor guidelines:

One support person per patient at Clinic appointments is the new restriction effective March 16, 2020.

Visitors are asked to stay home if they are ill or have traveled.

Visitors are asked to drop off and pick up patients, rather than waiting inside the Clinic.

Additional visitor guidelines:

Do not visit if you are sick.

Keep the length of visits to a minimum.

Before and after visiting a patient, wash your hands with soap and water for 30 seconds or rub your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for 15 seconds.

Cough or sneeze into a tissue and then dispose of the tissue. Use your shirt sleeve, not your hands, if no tissue is available.

Call patients with your well wishes instead of visiting in person. Your concern will be just as genuine—and welcome.

Visitor restrictions are temporary and may change as Gundersen monitors the COVID-19 situation locally, regionally and nationally.

If you are sick and need care, please call us before you come in.

Stay updated on COVID-19 by visiting gundersenhealth.org/coronavirus

RELATED: WATCH: Doctor discusses COVID-19